Hoping to make a dent in Louisiana’s notoriously high incarceration and recidivism rates, a coalition of faith and community organizations set aside one Sunday in 2015 to bring formerly incarcerated people together with folks who could provide them with everything from job opportunities to counseling.
Anecdotes flowed in the wake of the event about people being connected with the resources they needed to avoid ending up back behind bars.
But Louisiana’s incarceration rate is still roughly 45 percent above the national average, and a little more than one in three people released from prison in the state return, whether because of a new felony conviction or revocation of their probation or parole.
People told the Micah Project — the organizers of the “Welcome Home Sunday” three years ago — that more needed to be done to have a true impact. And Pastor Brandon Boutin, who helps lead the Micah Project, said his organization took the feedback to heart.
The Micah Project has scheduled two upcoming events geared toward helping formerly incarcerated New Orleanians transition back to society as smoothly as possible, he said.
The first one, throughout the day Sunday, involves various church communities in New Orleans inviting the formerly incarcerated to their congregations. The other, from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 29, will be at Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave.
Over the two events, being billed as a “Welcome Home Weekend,” organizers hope to increase opportunities for the formerly incarcerated to overcome the common barriers blocking them from the employment, education, housing and emotional support many of their neighbors have.
“We will provide you with what you need,” Boutin said in an interview recently. “If it’s housing, (criminal record) expungements, how to get back to school — we can connect you with it.”
Participating employers include the Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton and Wyndham hotels in New Orleans, as well as the city’s Sewerage & Water Board and Metro Disposal, one of the city's trash collection contractors.
Support organizations number nearly a dozen, ranging from Goodwill Industries — whose thrift stores fund job-training programs — to the First 72+, which helps resolve the often minor legal problems that can send people back to jail or undermine their employment chances.
Those problems include settling outstanding Traffic Court warrants and tickets or securing expungements for minor convictions, which can allow people to omit mention of those convictions on employment applications.
“We just want to tell them you’re not in this by yourself,” Boutin said. “All this can make it a little bit easier to press forward and … let them know … we are here to help you and won’t let you down.”
Eric French, who served time after he said he fell in with the wrong crowd and pleaded guilty to theft and battery, described how the Micah Project and its allies gave him a sense of purpose after his release.
The organization gave him an internship and also put him on the path to enroll at Delgado Community College, where he’s working toward a degree that will allow him to attend a four-year university.
“The Micah Project basically introduced me to people who were willing to take a chance on me — to take their time, their energy, their money and use it for the betterment of guys or women like me,” French said. “A lot of people don’t know where to get the help they need, so they fall into the same routine of doing crime. They lose hope because everything is set up against them.
“That’s why this weekend is so important.”
The congregations involved in Saturday’s event include St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, St. Raymond/St. Leo Catholic Church, Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church, Abundant Life Tabernacle, New Home Ministries and Beacon Light International Baptist Cathedral.
The Micah Project, based at 2001 Simon Bolivar Ave. in Central City, can be reached at (504) 528-9996.
People can also email Boutin at bboutin@micahpico.org or Deacon Allen Stevens at astevens@micahpico.org for more information.