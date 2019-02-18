A tip from a New Orleans shopkeeper ultimately led to the Central Business District shootout Sunday night that left five bystanders injured, a wanted man dead, and police defending their decision to trade gunfire with an armed robbery suspect on a busy street.

More details began to emerge Monday about the gunfight between police officers and a suspected stick-up man whom multiple law enforcement sources identified as 32-year-old Reginald Romero Bursey, a New Orleans-born man alleged to be an affiliate of a deadly Houston street gang with ties to the Bloods.

The New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police are among the agencies investigating Sunday’s shootout after officials said NOPD detectives tracked down the suspect and a state trooper eventually ended the ensuing gun battle with a fatal shot.

The deadly confrontation on some of New Orleans’ busiest streets provided a shocking climax to an exceptionally violent weekend in the metro area just days before the same streets will be filled with millions of tourists and locals watching Mardi Gras parades.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday night that it had been a “tumultuous” weekend with several fatal shootings. But she expressed confidence in the city’s ability to keep citizens and tourists safe.

The weekend was “a frightening and sobering confrontation with … gun violence our NOPD officers are working tirelessly to combat,” Cantrell said. “I want to assure all of our residents and our guests that we are well-coordinated, well-trained and ready for Carnival, and that we will not allow this ugliness to mar our celebration or to endanger our people.”

On Monday, interviews with law enforcement sources and a review of police dispatch recordings filled in some of the circumstances surrounding the downtown shooting incident, which developed from an investigation into two Central City armed robberies.

New Orleans detectives had been searching for Bursey because they believed he had, on multiple occasions, bought clothes at a downtown store with a credit card stolen in one of the robberies.

Store personnel contacted detectives when Bursey returned this weekend, said an attorney representing officers involved in the clash.

On Sunday, detectives searched the area and spotted Bursey wearing the hat and flower-patterned shoes he had bought at the store, attorney Donovan Livaccari of the Fraternal Order of Police said.

About 6:45 p.m., the detectives called for backup and moved in to make an arrest near the corner of Canal and South Rampart streets, but Bursey took off, firing at officers as he ran up Canal and turned onto Elk Place, Livaccari said. Police then shot back.

Five bystanders at a heavily trafficked bus stop at Canal and Elk were hit by bullets during that exchange of gunfire, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a press briefing Sunday night. Police said they couldn’t immediately determine whose bullets struck the bystanders.

The gunman then ran about two blocks to the 1400 block of Tulane Avenue and hid behind some bushes in front of Tulane University Medical Center, police said. NOPD officers and at least one state trooper assigned to help patrol the CBD cornered him there and ordered him to surrender.

Bursey allegedly refused and fired at police. The trooper shot back and hit him, police said.

The alleged gunman as well as the other gunshot victims were taken to University Medical Center a few blocks away. Bursey was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two of the victims remained hospitalized Monday, according to police. One was a 17-year-old woman who underwent surgery for a bullet wound to her left leg. The other was a 34-year-old man who was critically wounded after being shot in the left arm and upper abdomen.

Three other victims had been released from the hospital, police said: a 37-year-old man who was shot in the left shoulder. a 33-year-old man hit in the right elbow and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the right hip.

An NOPD officer en route to the chaos in the CBD flipped his cruiser near Napoleon Avenue and South Saratoga Street in Uptown. The officer was in good health Monday.

NOPD and State Police are conducting parallel investigations into whether their officers’ use of force was justified, authorities said. The FBI and the city’s independent police monitor, who serves as an NOPD watchdog, are also scrutinizing the matter, as is routine in such cases.

Bonycle Sokunbi of the Independent Police Monitor's Office said it took more than five hours for crime-scene personnel to catalog the evidence of Sunday’s shootout.

Tonya McClary, the office’s chief monitor, said in a statement that she was concerned with the number of civilian injuries that occurred Sunday.

None of the officers involved have been identified. The trooper will continue normal duties, while the NOPD officers are on desk duty for now, officials said.

The NOPD officers were not wearing body-worn cameras, Livaccari said. He said the officers weren’t expected to because two were plainclothes detectives and two uniformed officers who backed them up were providing security in the CBD through a detail paid for by the Downtown Development District.

Trooper Melissa Matey, a State Police spokeswoman, said it remained under investigation whether the trooper had a body-worn camera recording the incident.

In any event, Livaccari and Police Association of New Orleans attorney Eric Hessler defended the officers’ actions, saying it was reasonable for them to decide they couldn’t wait to confront the suspect, who in addition to possible involvement in two New Orleans armed robberies was also wanted for an armed robbery in Houston.

“Unfortunately, police officers are always going to be second-guessed, and there may be a different way to do it,” said Hessler, who spoke with at least one of the officers. “But at the time you make that call, you’re basing it on your training, your experience, and what you’re seeing and thinking, as opposed to hindsight.”

Ferguson said the man whom sources identified as Bursey was a person of interest in a case that involved a woman who was robbed of her bag, cell phone and other items at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Clio Street on Feb. 8. He was suspected in a case involving a silver 2007 Acura MDX that was stolen at gunpoint from two women at Carondelet and Josephine streets early Saturday afternoon, Ferguson said.

Livaccari said his clients believed the suspect would surrender when approached by multiple officers. “The plan was to make a quick apprehension and get out of there. Unfortunately, the suspect chose to turn it into a shootout,” Livaccari said.

John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor Joseph Giacalone, an expert on police procedure, said that the officers were in a difficult position Sunday.

“In an ideal world, you would like to pick him up at his house, but that’s not always possible,” said Giacalone, an ex-New York Police Department sergeant. “And this guy clearly put the police in that position; the police did not put him in that position.”

Giacalone also said Bursey’s background supported the police’s decision to attempt to confront him.

Police in Columbus, Texas, identified him as “a confirmed gang member of Houston’s 59 Piru street gang” as well as a suspect in a Sept. 8 armed robbery. In that incident, a social media alert from a Crimestoppers chapter in Columbus alleged that Bursey tied up and robbed two people before stealing a car and ditching it at a motel in Houston, which is east of Columbus.

Bursey remained wanted on two warrants accusing him of aggravated robbery. He was also being sought on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alert didn’t delve into how investigators determined that Bursey was associated with the 59 Piru gang, which Houston Chronicle articles have portrayed as a violent group tied to the notorious Blood street gang.

Bursey’s deadly encounter with police was the most violent clash over a deadly weekend in the New Orleans metro area. Law enforcement agencies reported 10 shootings spanning three parishes from Friday evening to Sunday that left seven people dead and 12 others injured.

In addition to Bursey, four men were found dead in New Orleans over the weekend with fatal gunshot wounds. Also, a bar fight on Airline Drive led to the shooting death of 22-year-old Arnold Matute Vasquez in Kenner. Another man was found dead in a bullet-riddled car on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

A 20-year-old man was riding eastbound on I-10 in New Orleans East when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit. Two teenage boys were shot while sitting outside on a porch in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway. And Kenner’s SWAT team was deployed after a man allegedly shot a friend in the arm after an argument.

Last year’s Fat Tuesday celebrations in New Orleans were marred by three separate shootings that left three people dead and five others wounded, a point that loomed over Sunday night’s press conference following the shootout.

Officials have repeatedly noted that all of those shootings — two of which were near parades — led to arrests, with federal investigators assisting NOPD in at least one case.

“Far from being ‘the Wild West,’ our city sleeps under the protection of an interconnected web of law enforcement agencies whose effectiveness is on display every day,” Cantrell said Sunday.