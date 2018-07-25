The husband of a woman who was fatally shot near the Stonebridge subdivision on Tuesday afternoon was booked on a count of second-degree murder overnight, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ray Farria, 32, also faces counts of illegally carrying a weapon and obstruction of justice, following allegations that he tried to hide the gun used in the slaying of 30-year-old Dominique Farria in some woods. He was picked up on a fugitive warrant as well, the details of which weren’t immediately available.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, witnesses described seeing Ray Farria riding on the hood of his wife’s red Nissan Maxima as she drove north on Manhattan Boulevard about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Coming from the direction of her mother’s home, Dominique Farria turned onto Lake Tahoe Drive and stopped just outside an entrance to the upscale Stonebridge neighborhood, which surrounds a golf course.

Ray Farria then jumped off the hood of the Maxima and fired through the windshield, striking his wife in the neck, the Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders took her to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, witnesses allegedly saw Ray Farria discard the gun he had used in some woods near the scene of the shooting. Deputies took him into custody at the scene of the attack and brought him in for questioning while a search dog combed the area for the weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The killing shattered a young family of six, after the couple who had been together for 14 years had four children, said Dominique Farria’s aunt, Linda Garrus.

Linda Garrus and her daughter, Monique, said they didn’t know what the couple may have been arguing about, but relatives were struggling to understand how any spat could’ve deteriorated to the point that it did.

“You can see on their social media how they felt about each other,” Monique said. “So everyone in the family doesn’t know what could’ve happened. Only them and God know.”

Linda Garrus said her niece doted on her children and had worked at a beauty store to support them.

Tuesday was not Ray Farria’s first brush with the law, according to court records.

In Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in 2013, he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary as a first-time offender, receiving three years of probation and being fined. But he was twice arrested for failing to pay the required fines on time, failed drug tests, and was arrested in New Orleans on a count of domestic abuse battery, resulting in his probation being extended until Aug. 20 of last year.

The domestic abuse case was referred to New Orleans’ municipal court, and details weren’t immediately available.

+3 Man rides on hood of car, fatally shoots woman through windshield, JPSO says A man leaped onto the hood of a woman’s car during a domestic dispute, jumped off and then fatally shot her through the windshield near the en…