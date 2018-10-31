New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old James Morman in connection with a shooting that happened Friday at the intersection of Chartres and Governor Nicholls streets.

A 25-year-old male victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the incident, police said.

Through investigation, detectives developed and positively identified Morman as the perpetrator and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

When located, Morman will be arrested for second-degree aggravated battery by shooting and felon in possession of a firearm. Morman is additionally wanted for violating parole, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.