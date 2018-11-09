One person was killed and two others injured in Slidell in a series of three shootings late Thursday and early Friday that also involved a fatal drug overdose and that Slidell police said they believe are all linked.
The dead man was identified late Friday by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 38-year-old Christopher Evans, of Slidell.
The complicated series of events began late Thursday night when police responded to a suspected drug overdose on Gwen Drive involving a 43-year-old woman, who later died.
Her son, 29-year-old Joshua Cox, learned of her death and asked his wife to drive him to the hospital to see her, according to a Slidell Police Department spokesman, Detective Daniel Seuzeneau.
But on the way, the two began to argue, and Cox shot her in the chest, Seuzeneau said. He then dropped her at the hospital and fled.
Cox's wife is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Later, while investigating a report of gunshots at an apartment building on Lee Street about 4:30 a.m. Friday, police discovered Cox lying on the ground, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The suspect in his shooting is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
During the investigation of that shooting, police also discovered Evans' body inside a vehicle. His death was ruled a homicide by Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, who said it resulted from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the incidents are all related.
“This is a very complex investigation with a lot of moving parts. At this time, we believe all suspects, including their whereabouts, have been identified," Police Chief Randy Fandal said Friday.
"Our investigators are still piecing together all events that happened last night and early this morning," he added. "We will release more details as soon as we are able to do so.”