A man who died while rescuing a stranger from a car that plunged into a New Orleans canal last year was among a handful of people across the U.S. and Canada recently recognized for heroism, and his family will receive a $5,000 grant honoring his sacrifice.

Frank “Frankie” Williams Jr. — a husband, father and grandfather who worked at the Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar — was among 16 Americans and two Canadians to earn medals from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission on Dec. 18.

Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie created the commission after two men sacrificed their lives trying to rescue others following a deadly coal-mining accident in 1904.

+2 Body found in area where man jumped into water to aid rescue off Lakeshore Drive A body was found Wednesday in the area where a man disappeared after jumping into the water off Lakeshore Drive to aid in rescuing two other p…

Williams, 50, was cooking at the Blue Crab on Lakeshore Drive the night of Dec. 5, 2017, when Francisco Lopez and his cousin Honorio Lopez got into a 2007 Nissan Versa in the restaurant parking lot.

Believing the car was in reverse, Francisco Lopez pressed on the car’s gas pedal, New Orleans police said in a report. The Versa went over a small curb as well as a patch of grass before barreling into a bench, crossing over a wooden boat dock and plunging into a 10-foot-deep canal, police said.

Williams, his manager Nick Asprodites, his colleague Erica Galiouras and a patron named Charles Alba all realized what happened, ran out of the restaurant and entered the water, the police report said.

They helped each other get Honorio Lopez out of the car and to the shore, at one point resorting to a rope. But when everyone regrouped, they realized Williams had not resurfaced and was missing.

Meanwhile, after the car sank, divers with the New Orleans Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services pulled Francisco Lopez out. Paramedics took both Lopez men to University Medical Center. Francisco Lopez, 29, was pronounced dead after arriving.

Honorio Lopez survived. He marked his 27th birthday on Dec. 7.

A search involving boats and a Coast Guard helicopter found Williams' body the following afternoon. Officials determined he had drowned.

Williams’ survivors included his wife, mother, son, two stepsons and three grandchildren.

After Williams died, his employer described him as “everything you could ask for in a human being.”

He is one of roughly 10,000 people to have received a medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which has awarded about $40 million in grants in its 114-year history. This year, he was one of three medal recipients to die while saving another person's life.

Search to resume for missing worker who went in water near Lakeshore Drive to assist in rescue Relatives and co-workers of a Blue Crab restaurant staff member who went missing Thursday night after jumping in water near New Orleans' lakefront to rescue people in a car that fell in and became submerged gathered inside the restaurant and watched as a U.S. Coast Guard searched for a sign of the missing employee.