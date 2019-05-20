The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot while riding in one car that was involved in a chase with another vehicle in Metairie on Friday night.

The slaying victim was 35-year-old Jesus Fructuoso, of Metairie, who died from a bullet wound to the head, coroner’s chief investigator Mark Bone said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators have not released details on any suspects in the case or elaborated on a possible motive in the killing.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, Fructuoso was drawn in to some sort of disturbance at apartments in Metairie’s Fat City neighborhood about 10:45 p.m. before he got into his car and engaged in a pursuit with someone in another vehicle.

Lopinto said someone in the other vehicle fired at least one bullet at Fructuoso during the chase, striking the victim and causing him to crash his car into a concrete pillar in the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard.

Fructuoso was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived to the scene.

An off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office deputy pulled up to Fructuoso’s car a short time after the shooting and encountered a pregnant woman who had been passenger in the victim’s vehicle, said Blake Arcuri, the Orleans sheriff’s general counsel. Though distressed, she did not appear to be physically wounded, Arcuri said.

Lopinto confirmed other uninjured people were in Fructuoso’s car at the time of the shooting but didn’t elaborate.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.