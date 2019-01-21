A man who tried to rob a Luling drug store at gunpoint on Monday night died after he was fatally shot by a pharmacist, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The masked man entered the Thrift Village drug store on Paul Maillard Road just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. He then forced the pharmacist and clerk behind the counter and demanded drugs.
A scuffle happened before the pharmacist pulled out his weapon and fired at the masked man, who then ran out of the store. The robber, who was hit at least one time, ran about 100 yard before he collapsed behind the store and died, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office has not yet identified the masked man, but they described him as a thin built man with short hair. They asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office through the 911 center.
