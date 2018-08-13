An Orleans Parish judge has delayed by one day the start of a trial in a 1991 sexual battery case, saying a story that aired Sunday on WWL-TV detailing the extensive public record of the case could taint the jury pool.
Gerard Ladmirault, 54, was scheduled to go on trial Monday in Criminal District Court. He is accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him in 1991. The alleged victim, LaToya Gaines, is now in her 40s and spoke to the TV station about her case.
The report says Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson met privately for several minutes Monday morning with prosecutors and Ladmirault’s defense attorney, David Belfield. She then announced that both sides expressed concerns that WWL-TV’s coverage of the case would make it hard to select jurors who had not been influenced by the report.
The case has already been tried twice, in 2015 and 2016, but both of those trials ended in hung juries.
