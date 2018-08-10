A 31-year-old man killed another man during a fight on the edge of Broadmoor early Friday, New Orleans police said.
Simon Morris, 31, faces one count of manslaughter following the death of a victim whose name has not been released.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a fight in the 4200 block of South Claiborne Avenue about 8:20 a.m. They found the victim lying on the ground, and he died after paramedics took him to University Medical Center for treatment.
Officers said they arrested Morris after speaking with people who witnessed the melee.
Louisiana law defines manslaughter as a killing that is carried out in the heat of passion following a provocation that would cause an ordinary person to lose self-control. The crime can carry up to 40 years in prison but has no mandatory minimum punishment.
Police on Friday said the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office had yet to complete an autopsy of the victim.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A man robbed a gasoline station in Marrero on Wednesday, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday released a surveillance camera picture of the suspect in hopes of generating tips from the public that could lead to an arrest.
The hold-up occurred in the 6200 block of Westbank Expressway, the Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Sheriff’s Office at 504-364-5300.
• New Orleans police received reports of two rapes Thursday.
About 5:05 p.m. at the corner of Poland Avenue and Dauphine Street in Bywater, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.
About 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, a woman told police that she was raped by a man she knew last year.
• New Orleans police said a woman went into a store in the 3700 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive in Algiers on Wednesday afternoon and stole a box of candy after pulling a handgun out of her waistband and threatening to shoot a clerk.
• Joseph Peterson was recently convicted in Plaquemines Parish on charges that he raped and molested children who were known to him over a number of years, the state Attorney General's Office said Friday. He faces a 25-year prison sentence.
In a statement, AG Jeff Landry said, "A crime of this nature, especially when committed against a child, is one of the most despicable actions I can imagine. Children should never have to fear that their parent or guardian will take advantage of their vulnerability. This strong conviction and sentencing against Mr. Peterson should serve as a reminder that this office will continue to put criminals behind bars and pursue justice for their victims.”