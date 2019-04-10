Federal prosecutors in New Orleans on Wednesday charged the manager of a luxury condominium complex in Gretna with lying on an income tax return after she came under scrutiny during an investigation into Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts, her one-time tenant.

The single charge against Patricia Hargis, 70, doesn’t mention Roberts. But she is charged in a bill of information rather than a grand jury indictment, which strongly suggests that she is cooperating with authorities.

Defendants who plead guilty in such cases generally must agree to be debriefed by the feds, and it is possible Hargis will face questions about her dealings with Roberts if that is the route she takes.

Hargis’ managerial role at the Riverview at Gretna complex — in the 500 block of First Street — meant she essentially collected rent from Roberts, who once lived in a second-floor unit at the building but has since moved out.

The feds’ interest in her was likely piqued because Roberts — along with his colleagues on the Parish Council — considered at least two items that may have affected a Terrytown bingo hall operated by a Hargis-owned company while he lived at the condo complex, which advertises its offering of “picturesque” views of the Mississippi River and New Orleans’ skyline.

Roberts has long maintained that the investigation into him, which came to light nearly two years ago with a subpoena for his tax records, will yield no wrongdoing. He has insisted his financial difficulties began when a business partner abruptly filed bankruptcy as Roberts was battling a rare form of cancer, a health battle he eventually won.

Roberts had no idea Hargis was about to be charged, he said Wednesday. The news that she was likely cooperating also gave him “no worry,” he said.

“I’ve cooperated at every step” with the federal investigation, including providing years worth of personal and business financial documents, Roberts said.

Prosecutors have not communicated with him at all about the status of the investigation into him, he added.

According to the bill of information filed Wednesday, Hargis declared an adjusted gross income of $113,574 during a 2015 federal income tax return. However, “then and there (she) knew that she understated the (income) and the resulting tax due” on the return, said the bill, prepared by Chandra Menon and Andre Lagarde, prosecutors who work on public corruption cases at U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office.

Hargis faces fines and prison time if convicted as charge. She is tentatively scheduled to appear in front of U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on April 24.

Her attorney, Ralph Capitelli, said he had no comment Wednesday.

One of the items Roberts considered that could have had an impact on Hargis’ business centered on changing regulations for a parking lot outside her company’s bingo hall. The other item involved the general requirements governing charitable bingo and keno games in the parish.

But Hargis successfully requested that the parking lot measure be canceled, and it doesn’t appear that the Parish Council ever acted on the other item.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop the feds from asking Hargis for financial documents, including those that outlined her dealings with Roberts, more than a year before she was charged.

The feds also sought documents involving any dealings between Roberts and Joseph Marcello, the son of former New Orleans mob boss Carlos Marcello, whose family owns much of the undeveloped land just east of the Jefferson-St. Charles parish line.

Roberts at one point acknowledged owing payment to Marcello of a personal loan of more than $186,000, which the councilman said he needed to borrow after his business partner’s bankruptcy filing.

That may have drawn the feds’ interest after Roberts, during a public spat with Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, was asked whether he had participated in council votes that would pave the way for building projects on a piece of land near Avondale that Marcello partially owns.

The lines of inquiry involving Hargis and Marcello suggest the feds were checking out whether Roberts had ever used his publicly elected office to leverage anything of value from at least Hargis or Marcello.

Representatives for Hargis and Marcello have echoed Roberts in denying that was ever the case, with a Marcello-owned firm going so far as to point that Roberts had never involved himself in a proposal that would have triggered payments to Marcello.

The feds investigating Roberts had also previously collected records from a Terrytown landscaping company formerly managed by the councilman and owned by Deborah Standley, the wife of Barry Bordelon, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Bordelon is an ex-aide to a former Roberts ally on the council, Elton Lagasse, as well as a consultant for companies that have held the parish contract to collect garbage and handle landfill operations. That contract’s worth is roughly $29 million annually.

Bordelon also served on the Jefferson Parish School Board at a time when Roberts did, before the 41-year-old Roberts joined the Parish Council in 2004.