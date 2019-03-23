A man was rescued from the Mississippi River Saturday night after falling into it during the Buku Music + Art Project in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The man fell in around 7:30 p.m. after jumping a tall, chain-linked fence directly behind the festival's "Ballroom" stage on the wharf near Mardi Gras World where the festival took place, the NOFD said.

He was found about 10-15 feet back underneath the wharf holding onto a piling after 10 minutes of searching by rescuers. Firefighters removed him from the water and he was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The man's identity and injuries, if any, are not known at this time.

A similar incident happened at Buku's 2017 festival when a festival-goer who appeared to be in his mid-20s went into the water close to the Creole Queen riverboat. The boat was docked near the festival's main stage at Mardi Gras World and was used as a VIP area.

The river's current carried the man downriver about 600 feet, past the far end of the festival's sprawling riverfront site. The man was found clinging to a pillar under the wharf. He then moved to dry land under the wharf, where he was collected by rescuers.