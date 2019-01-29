New Orleans police on Tuesday made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred two days earlier in Algiers.
Michael Roberts Jr., 26, faces one count of second-degree murder in the slaying Sunday of Lawrence Varnado, 29, police said.
Varnado was shot multiple times about 12:50 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Diana and Verret streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they later identified Roberts as a suspect in the case, though they haven’t specified exactly what led them to conclude that.
Roberts would face mandatory life imprisonment if ultimately convicted of murder.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas
