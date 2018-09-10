A 29-year-old man suffering from "blunt force trauma" has died, and Jefferson Parish authorities have arrested one suspect and are searching for another.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Yazan Omar, 17, of Harvey, has been arrested and booked on second degree murder. The second suspect, Saleh Omar, 40, is wanted for second degree murder too.
On Friday around 3 p.m. deputies found the victim with in Terrytown with "multiple injuries that appeared to have been caused by blunt force trauma," JPSO said in a news release.
The man died at an area hospital Sunday.
Officials ask anyone with information on Saleh Omar is asked to call 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.