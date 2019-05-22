An attempted stop on a stolen vehicle by Louisiana State Police in New Orleans late Tuesday ended with a trooper shooting at the suspects when one of them pulled out a gun during an attempt to flee on foot.
State police said troopers attempted to stop a reportedly stolen 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage driving on Canal Street near North Peters Street around 11 p.m. A brief pursuit began, ending with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Dorian Charles, crashing on North Claiborne Avenue just north of Canal.
Charles and his passenger, 22-year-old Terrence Johnson, both exited the SUV on foot, and troopers say Johnson was seen brandishing a firearm. A trooper fired his duty weapon an unspecified number of times, but no one was struck or injured, police said. Police did not specify if Johnson pointed the gun at the trooper.
Two firearms were recovered from the suspects during the incident.
Charles and Johnson were taken into custody and arrest warrants were obtained for both of them, charging Charles with resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of stolen things. Johnson was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence, aggravated assault upon a peace officer and illegal possession of stolen things.