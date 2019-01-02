A 34-year-old woman has died after she was found shot in St. Roch on Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said officers responding to the 1700 block of Mandeville Street found the woman unconscious about 10 p.m. Paramedics later found she had a bullet wound in her armpit and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim later died, and her death was classified a murder, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim. They also didn’t name any suspects or discuss a potential motive in the murder, which was one of 146 in New Orleans in 2018.

That number of murders was the lowest in a year for the city since 1971.

Correction: This post was edited after it was first published to correct the victim's sex.