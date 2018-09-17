A man who fought with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan pleaded guilty Monday to shooting up and trying to burn down the home of his estranged wife’s father while she and her dad were in it two years ago.

In exchange for his plea, 32-year-old William Canada received what was essentially a 10-year prison sentence, the St. Charles Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Timothy Marcel of 29th Judicial District Court acknowledged that Canada’s actions were likely driven by emotional and physical injuries sustained during his combat service in Afghanistan, DA Joel Chaisson’s office said. But that only “mitigated” the behavior in question rather than “absolve” Canada of responsibility for it, Marcel said.

The case dates back to Aug. 2, 2016, when Canada showed up at his father-in-law’s home on Lac Verret Drive with a gun, a Molotov cocktail and gas cans. His wife was staying there, and he started shooting through the front door when his father-in-law looked out to investigate noises, authorities said.

Canada’s father-in-law survived being struck once in the chest, with the bullet being slowed down by a wooden door and a sofa, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said Canada had sent his wife a text message reading, “Bye-bye, a**holes,” moments before spraying 40 rounds at the home.

Deputies arrested Canada before he left the subdivision. Prosecutors charged him with attempted murder and attempted aggravated arson. He pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter — a reduced charge — and the arson count.

Marcel gave him a 20-year sentence for the attempted manslaughter, though he suspended half of the punishment, plus a concurrent 10-year stretch for the attempted arson, recommending him for a military veterans program at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Marcel ordered the defendant to spend the following five years under house arrest and then another five years on probation after that.

Marcel prohibited Canada from contacting the victims or their relatives following his release from prison and ordered him to continue receiving psychiatric treatment, Chaisson’s office said.

Marcel handed down the sentence after hearing testimony from the victims, who described how the case had altered their lives.

Marcel said he hoped the plea deal brought all affected “some semblance of closure,” according to Chaisson’s office.

Months before the shooting attack, Canada had sought treatment for his addiction to the painkiller oxycodone, which was prescribed to him after he suffered head injuries from a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, officials said.

He later wandered into his neighborhood barefoot and showed up at his old home in Chalmette with daiquiris in hand and making rambling comments, officials said.