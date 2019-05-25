Two men died from wounds incurred in two separate shootings overnight in metro New Orleans, according to local officials.
Fifth District officers received a report of a shooting around 12:11 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue in the Seventh Ward, according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department. A man was found with gunshot wounds on the scene and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, NOPD says.
A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene at 4520 S. I-10 Service Road, the address of Pair of Dice lounge in Metairie, early Saturday morning, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. JPSO officers were called to the scene around 4:08 a.m. Saturday.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive for the two apparent homicides.
The victims' name and official cause of death, will be released upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the victims' families. Additional information will be added to this post as it becomes available. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information can call Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.