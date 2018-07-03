New Orleans police are seeking a man after he allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle at the edge of Hollygrove while fleeing a traffic stop.
Police identified 30-year-old Neon Arnold as the suspect in the incident that occurred on June 30 near the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Mistletoe Street.
Police said Arnold had been pulled over in the area. Officers said they detected the smell of marijuana and Arnold told them he didn't have a driver's license. Officer said they asked Arnold to exit the vehicle, but he instead put the car into drive and pulled forward into a pole. Arnold then allegedly put the car into reverse and backed up, striking an officer.
Police said Arnold then fled through a parking lot of a business, hitting at least two parked cars. He eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
The officer struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Arnold, who will be booked on charges of battery on an officer and traffic violations, is also wanted in a June incident involving an assault and damage to property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-685-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.