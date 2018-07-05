A man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a blaze Wednesday night at a home in Algiers, officials said.
The 57-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found next to a bedroom window in an apartment in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street, New Orleans Fire Department spokesman Gregory Davis said in a news release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 9:10 p.m. and found flames coming through the second-floor windows of the home. The fire was contained to one apartment, Davis said.
A downstairs neighbor told authorities that he heard noises upstairs and found the apartment on fire.
New Orleans police and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting in the investigation.