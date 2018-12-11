New Orleans police are searching for Donald Reaux to question him in the Oct. 29 shooting that left the rapper known as Young Greatness dead outside a Waffle House restaurant in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
Police said no warrant has been issued for Reaux in the killing of the artist who was born Theodore Jones. But their statement suggested he may have information that is helpful to the investigation into the slaying.
Reaux is the second so-called "person of interest" named in the case. The first stopped being "of interest" after police located him, they said.
Police said Reaux is also wanted for unrelated traffic violations. Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show a man with Reaux's name was jailed on a count of first-degree murder on Dec. 30, 1998, but prosecutors later refused to pursue a case against him.
In 2001, a man by that name was found guilty in federal court of aiding and abetting bank robbery by force or violence as well as use of firearm during a violent crime and received a prison sentence of nearly 12 years, records show. He was released from federal custody in 2011, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.