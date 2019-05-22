A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Central City late Tuesday, New Orleans police said.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 2100 block of Willow Street just before 11:15 p.m. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of multiple bullet wounds, but he was soon pronounced dead there.

He was one of at least two men killed in separate shootings Tuesday. Nothing police has said suggests the pair of killings are connected.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim from Willow, named any suspects or discussed a possible motive in the case. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• New Orleans police released more details about a deadly shootout between people in two cars in Algiers on Tuesday afternoon.

The man who was killed during the gun battle was 23 years old, police said. A 19-year-old man and an underage boy – whose exact age wasn’t immediately available – were wounded during an incident that culminated about 2:50 p.m. at the corner of General Meyer and Odeon avenues.

Police haven’t identified any suspects or discussed a possible motive in the case. The attackers were in a black car who fired on the victims’ vehicle, striking it several times and fleeing. The slain man was taken to the hospital along the other two victims and was pronounced dead there.

• A Plaquemines Parish jail inmate escaped the courthouse in Belle Chasse, stole what appeared to be a race car, crashed it as deputies chased him, and fled into the woods before he was recaptured Tuesday evening, WWL-TV reported.

Deputies told the station that Herman Turlich, 42, stole the vehicle from a nearby warehouse after fleeing the courthouse and crashed into a ditch near F. Edward Hebert Boulevard and Woodland Highway about 4:45 p.m. Turlich then went into nearby woods in an apparent attempt to hide but was arrested by 7:15 p.m., WWL-TV reported, citing the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said it would review how Turlich managed to escape from courthouse security and implement necessary steps to prevent a repeat of Tuesday’s events.

• New Orleans police investigated three robberies – two of which were at gunpoint – as well as an attempted carjacking between Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 10:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in the Central Business District, a 29-year-old man reported being knocked unconscious and having his wallet stolen by “a shadowy figure” who followed the victim while he walked, police said.

About noon at the corner of State Street and Saint Charles Avenue in Uptown, a 41-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman were blocked by a black truck with an extended cab. A man in an orange, plaid hooded jacket emerged from the truck with a gun in his waistband, but the victims – who believed they were going to be carjacked – quickly drove away, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was robbed of a phone at gunpoint by a man and a woman in the 2200 block of North Tonti Street in St. Roch about 7:25 p.m., police said. One of the robbers had asked to use the victim’s phone when the other rode past the victim on a bicycle and grabbed his wrist. The victim pulled away, but one of the robbers then pulled a gun out before fleeing with the accomplice, police said.

A 32-year-old man surrendered his wallet and cellphone to another man who approached him from behind while walking and made him get on the ground at gunpoint about 3:25 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Derbigny Street in the 7th Ward, police said.

• An underage girl in the 1000 block of Tupelo Street in the Lower 9th Ward reported being raped by an underage boy she knew, New Orleans police said.

Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.