Erik Beasley drove to a convenience store less than a half-mile from his family’s home in New Orleans East late Friday night and filled a gallon jug with gasoline.

Twenty minutes later, his mother's body was found burned on a sofa in their living room, with their home reeking of gasoline and an empty gallon jug nearby, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Those circumstances, among others, led authorities investigating the slaying of 78-year-old Sarah Beasley to zero in on her son — who has a history of mental illness — as the prime suspect in the case, according to documents filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court this week.

After a failed attempt to question Erik Beasley as well as some sort of unexplained hospital stay for him, police jailed the 39-year-old man Tuesday on counts of second-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Man leaves hospital, is arrested on accusations he set his mom on fire, New Orleans police say After his discharge from a hospital Tuesday, a 39-year-old man was arrested on allegations that he set his mother on fire and killed her at th…

He would face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of both crimes.

According to a document outlining the probable cause for Beasley’s arrest, his father had been out and returned home about 10:30 p.m. Friday to find a fire in his family’s one-story home in the 4700 block of Corinne Street.

A neighbor helped him call 911, and firefighters and paramedics arrived to find the blaze out and the “heavily burned” body of Sarah Beasley face-down on a badly damaged chaise lounge.

Homicide detectives who went to the scene smelled gasoline and spotted an empty “Big Boy Springs” water jug near Beasley’s corpse in the living room. An autopsy later revealed that she had soot in her airway and lungs, indicating she had died from smoke inhalation, court records noted.

She also had severe burns on her face, chest and belly. While the documents stop short of saying she had been set on fire, they note that the blaze seemingly “centered on” her.

The lead detective on the case, Jake Engle, established that the only other residents of the home were Beasley’s son — who was missing at the time — and her husband. The husband’s movements could be accounted for and there were no signs of a break-in at the home, prompting Engle to focus on Erik Beasley as his mother’s suspected killer.

Eventually, Engle ended up at the gasoline station that was closest to the Beasleys’ home. He reviewed surveillance footage from Friday night, which showed Beasley pulling up in his Chevrolet Impala and buying a pair of gallon water jugs inside.

Outside near the pumps, he emptied the jugs onto the ground, tossing one into the trash and refilling the other with gasoline. The surveillance video then showed him driving off with the jug of gasoline about 10:10 p.m., police wrote.

Hours after his mother was found dead, her relatives spotted Erik Beasley driving his car and called police. Officers pulled him over and took him to a police station to question him, but Beasley told them he wouldn’t speak to them without an attorney present.

Engle on Monday afternoon obtained a warrant to arrest Beasley. Police said they took him into custody Tuesday after he was discharged from a hospital for reasons that they didn’t specify.

Court records show Beasley’s arrest occurred at 2000 Canal St., the site of University Medical Center.

Magistrate Court Commissioner Albert Thibodeaux set his bail at $900,000 late Tuesday.

Beasley has had numerous prior run-ins with the law. He had been booked on various criminal allegations on at least nine other occasions in the last 10 years, according to court records.

Man is suspected of setting mother on fire, killing her, in New Orleans East; he is still at large Authorities said Monday they are searching for a man suspected of setting his mother on fire and killing her at their home in New Orleans East…

Court minutes from February noted that Beasley, charged with criminal damage to property and battery of a correctional officer, was receiving mental health treatment at the state’s psychiatric hospital in East Feliciana Parish. Later deemed mentally competent to proceed toward trial, he pleaded guilty in April in exchange for a three-month sentence.

Beasley was also on probation in connection with a previous case involving charges of battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. In that matter, court minutes dating back to May mentioned how he was living with his parents and taking medication.