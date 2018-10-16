A 19-year-old was shot in the Treme early Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said the teenager was getting out of a car in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street about 12:15 a.m. when he heard gunshots fired.
He then realized he was shot in the right forearm, and was brought to a local hospital by private conveyance, police said.
NOPD hasn't yet identified a suspect in connection with the incident. Police initially said the the shooting happened near the intersection of North Claiborne and Orleans avenues.
Police also reported a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon in the 3900 block of Sullen Place, in Algiers.
A 30-year-old woman named Angel Crockett was arrested in connection with that incident, police said, which happened about 4:15 p.m.
NOPD said the victim, a 16-year-old, was standing in the street when Crockett pulled up in a car and began arguing with him while armed with a knife.
Crockett then stabbed him in the left leg and fled, police said. Officers arrested her in her home.