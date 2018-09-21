Several more robberies, including at gunpoint, were reported between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, New Orleans police said.
About 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Saint Louis Street in the French Quarter, a 64-year-old man said he was leaving a bar when another man accused him of striking the other man’s car
About 1:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Poydras Street in the Central Business District, a 53-year-old woman had her purse snatched and was thrown to the ground when she followed the robber as he fled, police said.
About 9:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Gov. Nicholls Street in Treme, three men teamed up to rob a man in a store who heard a gunshot as he fled the place, police said. The robbers took alcohol and the cash register from the store, police said.
About 10:40 p.m. at the corner of North Roman and Port streets in the St. Claude neighborhood, a 33-year-old man standing by the trunk of his car was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and vehicle by another man who approached him, police said.
In the 1900 block of Poydras Street just outside the CBD, two 24-year-old men fled an attempted carjacking, with the would-be robber firing at the vehicle the victims were in, police said. The victims, in their car, then chased the attempted carjacker to Metairie, where their car wrecked, police said.
• A 39-year-old man was shot with a shotgun by someone driving by in a burgundy, four-door Nissan in the 1300 block of Teche Street in Algiers on Thursday about 3:40 p.m., New Orleans police said.
• Travis Watson, 30, is wanted on allegations that he followed a 42-year-old woman into her house, struck her and then began strangling her in the 15500 block of Dwyer Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. Watson then allegedly pointed a gun at her head, threatened to kill her, and fled five hours later, police said. Watson is wanted in connection with what was characterized as an aggravated burglary.