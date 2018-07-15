One person was injured Sunday afternoon after driving his vehicle off the fourth floor of a parking garage in the Central Business District, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of O'Keefe and Girod Streets. Police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV landed on the street below after driving the vehicle off the garage's fourth floor for an unknown reason.
At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital and the extent of their injuries is unclear. Traffic in the area is being diverted around the scene of the accident.
Video obtained by WWL-TV from witness Cate Creed shows at least 10 bystanders helping flip the SUV upright after the fall.