A 62-year-old man who crashed a car in New Orleans East and killed his passenger on Memorial Day weekend this year was jailed Wednesday.
Charles Taylor III faces a count of vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed a 52-year-old woman riding in his car, public records show. While authorities haven’t commented on Taylor’s arrest, the vehicular homicide count implies investigators recovered evidence that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the deadly, single-car crash.
Police said Taylor was driving a silver Nissan Sentra east on Interstate 10 between the Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou exits when he veered off the road and hit a steel pole the night of May 26. Taylor was taken to a hospital for treatment while his passenger died at the scene, police said.
The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.
In many cases in Louisiana, anyone convicted of vehicular homicide faces between three and 30 years in prison.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Dwan Banks, 21, was booked on allegations that he beat up his 19-year-old friend and stole money from him in the 9900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
• Tyree Jones, 20, was booked on allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her during an argument in the 5900 block of Boeing Street in New Orleans East on Tuesday, police said.
• James Banks, 54, has been booked on allegations that he stabbed a person multiple times on Sept. 4 at the corner of Decatur and St. Peter streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Wednesday.