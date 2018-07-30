Taiesha Watkins, the mother of a 5-year-old girl, was visiting New Orleans from Houston to hang out with friends.

Kurshaw Jackson, a parent himself, just wanted to sip a daiquiri and mingle on a balmy summer night.

Both were suddenly cut down Saturday night by a pair of gunmen in hooded sweatshirts, latex gloves and possibly ski masks who had targeted someone else: Jeremiah Lee, an alleged street gang associate who had survived an attempt on his life last year and who was awaiting trial next month for allegedly shooting at his own brother.

Lee was being chased down South Claiborne Avenue about 8:30 p.m. He ran into the crowd that had gathered outside a small strip mall in the 3400 block, but the bullets followed him. After he fell to the pavement, his two assailants stood over him and fired until he was dead.

But while new details emerged Monday about the victims of a shooting spree that also wounded seven others, there was no word yet from authorities about who may have fired the shots. Officials said they were hiking the reward for information leading to criminal charges in the case to $25,000.

The reward — with contributions from Crimestoppers, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — is five times larger than the standard amount for New Orleans homicides. Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said he hoped it would induce anyone “who heard something or knows something” to contact investigators.

“This will be solved by community support,” said Harrison, whose agency is receiving help from both FBI and ATF agents. “This can’t just be on law enforcement alone.”

Crimestoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and do not need to testify to be eligible for the reward. The organization can be contacted at (504) 822-1111.

Harrison described the attack as “calculated,” carried out by killers demonstrating “elevated techniques.”

One of the shooters wielded two pistols, and the other had a rifle. They chased Lee across Louisiana Avenue into a crowd of at least 20 people gathered in the parking lot outside a restaurant and daiquiri shop.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The killers sprayed gunfire, dropping Lee, 28, and Watkins, 27, in front of the strip mall before they fled.

Also shot was Jackson, 38, who ran almost two blocks down Louisiana before collapsing to the sidewalk and dying there, Harrison said.

Harrison acknowledged for the first time Monday that Lee was the shooters' target, and that the initial police investigation suggests his alleged association with the notorious “3NG” gang factored into the deadly gunfire.

+3 Sources: New Orleans gang associate the apparent target in deadly 10-victim shooting The target of a shooting rampage Saturday night that left three people dead and seven others injured outside a strip mall on South Claiborne A…

Violence attributed to gangs in the neighborhood has erupted with regularity in the last few years, particularly around the intersection of First Street and South Claiborne, about seven blocks from the scene of Saturday night's bloodshed.

And Saturday was not the first time Lee had been targeted by multiple gunmen, according to a law enforcement source.

On the night of Jan. 15, 2017, in the 2400 block of South Derbigny Street, about half a mile from where he would later be killed, Lee was approached by a white car and several people inside opened fire, the source said. He was wounded but managed to get to a hospital, where he recovered.

Before he was gunned down Saturday night, Lee had been slated to stand trial Aug. 15 on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm stemming from a 2015 incident. Lee’s brother accused him of shooting at him from a car near South Claiborne and Jackson avenues.

At the time, Lee had pending charges in two drug cases that were put on hold after a judge ruled in early 2013 that he was incompetent to stand trial. He was placed under a commitment order that allowed him to remain free while attending an outpatient treatment program to restore him to legal competency.

Public court records do not indicate what made doctors conclude that Lee was incapable of assisting in his own defense.

The first of those earlier busts came in July 2010 in 3NG territory, at Third and South Derbigny streets. In that case, Lee was arrested alongside Alfred Clay, one of 20 alleged 3NG members who would be named in a state racketeering indictment handed up in 2011.

A detective from the 6th District, which patrols Central City, spotted the two men dealing drugs and found Lee with 10 pieces of crack cocaine and $178 in cash, according to a police report. Clay pleaded guilty to a cocaine-dealing conspiracy charge from that arrest, receiving a five-year sentence.

Clay also would later admit to his involvement with 3NG, pleading guilty and receiving a 15-year prison term in the racketeering case, court records show.

Lee’s next felony arrest in New Orleans came in December 2011. He was accused of selling $40 worth of crack to an undercover officer at Second Street and Rex Place, less than two blocks from the spot of his arrest with Clay. Police found Lee with the marked money, along with a small bag of marijuana, a police report said.

Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams ruled as recently as a year ago that Lee remained incompetent. But Williams reversed course after another hearing last December, deeming Lee ready to stand trial.

The trial date that retired Judge Dennis Waldron — who is filling in for Williams — set for next month only involved the illegal discharge case accusing Lee of shooting at his brother.

Lee’s defense attorney, Dennis Moore, did not return messages Monday.

Meanwhile, the deaths of Watkins and Jackson, both apparently innocent bystanders, left their loved ones stunned.

While growing up in the Houston area, Watkins attended cosmetology classes part-time during high school and later worked at a hospital, according to a longtime friend who asked not to be named.

The friend recalled how elated Watkins was when her daughter arrived, and said she had devoted her life to her child.

“Everything she did was for her girl,” the friend said. “She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve this.”

'Didn't deserve this': Houston mom visiting N.O. killed in 10-victim shooting A Houston woman visiting New Orleans with friends was among the three people killed in Saturday night’s shooting on South Claiborne Avenue.

Jackson's mother, Robin, told WWL-TV that she was at University Medical Center, where she works as a nursing assistant, when she heard that the hospital was preparing to receive numerous gunshot victims from the South Claiborne shootings.

Knowing that her son frequented the daiquiri shop there, she rushed to the emergency room to see if he was among the wounded. She later got a ride with some co-workers to the scene before discovering he had been killed. hard to tell from her interview exactly where she learned what happened -- after returning to hospital or at scene.

She said her son worked as a concrete finisher and was a caring father, and he had plans to move to an apartment in Metairie this week.

“It’s so hurtful — it just hurts me so bad,” said Jackson, who noted that she planned to spend her birthday Tuesday at a memorial in her son’s honor at the scene of Saturday's shooting. “It’s senseless. Innocent people just getting killed for no reason.”

WWL-TV’s Paul Murphy contributed to this report.