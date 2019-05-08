Two people were injured in New Orleans East, including a 1-year-old girl, after an early morning shooting Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The shooting took place in the 6500 block of Dwyer Boulevard.
Around 1:05 a.m., a family inside their home heard gunshots. Moments later they discovered a 41-year-old woman in the house was shot in the leg and the 1-year-old had been shot in the foot.
The pair was taken to the hospital for treatment; their status is unknown.
No additional details are available at this time.