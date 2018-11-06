St. Bernard Sheriff's Office has arrested two men Monday in connection to a home armed robbery in Meraux earlier that day, according to a report.
Cory Catanese, 26, and Jermaine Miller, 37, were both booked with four counts of armed robbery. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Cory Kelly, 30, for four counts of armed robbery.
At approximately 1 p.m., law enforcement responded to an armed robbery in the 2800 block of Munster Boulevard. Four victims at the scene said two masked gunmen with AR-15s approached them in their driveway and demanded money, according to SBSO.
The victims said the gunmen made one of the victims open a safe and took pain medication and $100 in cash before fleeing the scene.
Detectives apprehended Catanese and Miller after executing a search warrant on Catanese’s home. Kelly was identified through the use of video surveillance, according to the report.
The gun believed to be used in the crime was recovered, Sheriff Pohlmann said.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cory Kelly, or other information about the case, is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.