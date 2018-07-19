A man accused of helping plot out a deadly double shooting in Marrero last month has been arrested, Jefferson Parish jail records show.

Dariyan Harris, 26, was booked Wednesday on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office described him as a co-conspirator in the June 19 slaying of Damond Taylor, 41.

A 31-year-old man was also wounded in the attack in the 6200 block of Sixth Avenue.

Kelvin Canselo, 17, and Lataura Frederick, 31, had previously been jailed on counts of murder and attempted murder.

If any of the accused are convicted of murder, they would face mandatory life imprisonment.