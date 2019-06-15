Mark Finn recounts in harrowing detail the sexual abuse he says he endured as a child at the hands of Jack Strain, a family friend who later became the five-term sheriff of St. Tammany Parish.
It's a story he may end up telling from the witness stand.
Strain was charged last week in a six-count indictment that includes two charges of aggravated rape. Finn is one of the two alleged victims of that crime — the most serious charges facing Strain, 56, because a conviction on either count would result in an automatic life sentence.
The allegations are also decades old, with the earliest alleged crimes dating back to 1975, when Finn was only 6 and the future sheriff was a 12-year-old boy known as "Booboo."
The long passage of time and the fact that the defendant later was the parish's top law enforcement official for 20 years are among the challenges that 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery and his team face in what legal observers agree is a high-profile, high-stakes case for the DA.
"This is as big as they come for a DA's office," said attorney Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue, a former prosecutor with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office. "Starting with the fact that you are faced with prosecuting someone who was the highest-ranking law enforcement official for so long."
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Rosenberg agreed, pointing to the media attention the case has already received. "People are going to be very focused on it. Every day, every couple of hours, there's a new report on Jack," he said.
Strain, who was released from jail on a $400,000 property bond Friday after three nights behind bars, is also charged with two counts of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery, alleged crimes that occurred much more recently and during his tenure in office.
He declined comment as he left the jail. His attorney has not returned calls.
"These types of charges cause jurors to just be in an uproar. Whether it's the former sheriff or Joe Green on the street, there's a strong reaction by a jury," Rosenberg said.
The difficulties inherent in proving the case itself — including the time that has elapsed between the alleged crimes and Strain's arrest — are not at all unusual for crimes involving young children, according to legal experts.
There is no statute of limitations on aggravated rape, which is defined in part by whether the victim falls into one of several categories: under age 13; 65 or older; or suffering from a physical or mental infirmity. In this case, the alleged rape victims were under 12.
Rodrigue, who prosecuted child sex crimes, said prosecutors typically call experts to the stand to explain to the jury that children don't normally report a rape immediately. One reason is that the perpetrator usually is not a stranger, but someone who has spent time grooming the victim and establishing a relationship.
"It takes decades for a child to report," Rodrigue said. "Experts will discuss that this is true more often than not ... some never come forward at all."
David Katner, director of the Tulane Law School's Juvenile Law Clinic, agrees, noting that it's not unusual for child victims to wait 30 years before disclosing what happened.
That doesn't erase the difficulties. Katner pointed to other high-profile cases in which alleged victims spoke up years later, including Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault from an incident decades earlier. In another case, nine women accused Roy Moore of sexual abuse from years earlier during his recent failed run for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.
"The general public thinks it doesn't make sense ... why would anyone delay 30 to 40 years?" Katner said.
Prosecutors also will have to explain the lack of physical evidence or DNA, though that's not unusual for such an old crime, Rodrigue said.
Rosenberg called the state's charges "a little stale" and far more challenging for prosecutors than the charges Strain is expected to face in federal court, which involve an alleged kickback scheme at a work-release program that Strain privatized when he was sheriff.
"A couple of the witnesses (on the sex crime charges) seem questionable and will be the subject of hard cross-examination if it goes to trial," Rosenberg said.
Indeed, Finn has spent most of his adult life in prison, for crimes of violence as well as drug offenses. He's back in jail now after a drug arrest earlier this month.
But Katner said trouble with the law and a history of failed relationships are frequent outcomes for child victims of neglect or abuse, whether physical or sexual. "Destroyed lives — that's would I would expect," he said.
Rodrigue said it is difficult for victims to ever move on. "These type of cases are some of the saddest, almost worse than a murder ... the victim is dead inside," she said.
Rodrigue said she would not be surprised to see the defense present a witness to suggest that Strain was also molested, especially given his young age at the time the alleged crimes began. But she said that's not a defense under the law.
Ken Levy, an LSU law professor, said Strain's age at the time of some of the alleged crimes is an obvious defense — that he would have been tried as a juvenile during some of the period when the alleged crimes occurred. He expressed surprise that the charges were brought at all.
Rosenberg said he's talked to a number of people who focus on the fact that Strain was only 12 when some of the crimes are alleged to have occurred. But he said the charges lay out a pattern that goes into adulthood, and Rodrigue said that Strain's young age at the time the alleged abuse began does not present a barrier to trying him as an adult.
Both aggravated rape charges cover a span of time over which the crimes allegedly continued, which she said is normal in such cases. During the span from 1975 to 1981, Strain — who was born Nov. 28, 1962 — turned 17, the age at which perpetrators are considered adults under Louisiana law. The other aggravated rape charge covers from June 1, 1979, to July 19, 1980.
Strain was in his 40s when the other offenses listed in the indictment allegedly took place.
"The M.O. is going after young children, basically spanning his life," Rodrigue said. "From 13 to 42, that's 29 years of his life (that) he's a predator against children."
Experts agreed that showing a pattern will be a key for the prosecution. There are four alleged victims — two of them related to Strain — and their ages when they were abused show a pattern, Rodrigue said.
There's no reason for those four disparate victims to gang up against Strain, she said. And with Strain out of office for three years, Katner said, there's no clear political motive for the prosecution.
Corroborating testimony will be a key, Rosenberg said, and while the defense may succeed in attacking one alleged victim's credibility, having multiple witnesses will make that harder.
The fact that Strain also faces potential federal charges is another wrinkle, and Rosenberg said he had expected the federal government would have charged the ex-sheriff in the work-release kickback case by now.
"Normally the state will defer to the federal agencies before they bring a charge. It's apparent that the DA, Warren Montgomery, has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office, and they are going to move in parallel fashion," he said.
Rodrigue agreed that the feds have the first call, although she said state cases typically move faster. She and others said they would have expected the defense to pursue a global plea agreement on all the expected charges.
But what that might look like is unclear.
"I don't see him getting anything lenient. ... I would not be surprised if he spends the rest of his life in jail," Rodrigue said. "That would not surprise me at all."
Staff writer Faimon A. Roberts III contributed to this report.