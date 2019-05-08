A teenager and a young man both suffered gunshot wounds while they were having a conversation outside in Algiers Monday evening, according to a report from New Orleans police.

The shooting occurred about 9:31 p.m. in the 3900 block of Sullen Place, according to a report. An 18-year-old man was standing with his back to the street speaking with a 16-year-old boy when gunshots rang out, the report said.

Both shooting victims attempted to run from the area but were struck multiple times. They were transported to an area hospital, where their conditions were not immediately available.

