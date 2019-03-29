A 29-year-old man is on the loose and is wanted by authorities in connection with robberies at Jefferson Parish businesses on Thursday.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Israel Freeman is sought in connection with armed robberies of the Walgreens in the 1700 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie and two Dollar General stores -- one in the 8900 block of the Westbank Expressway in Westwego and another in the 3800 block of U.S. 90 in Avondale.
The robberies happened at 3:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 7:50 p.m.
Anyone with information on Freeman is asked to call JPSO at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.