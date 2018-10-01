A woman was found face-down on the ground next to a car in New Orleans East nearly strangled to death on Sunday morning, local police said in a preliminary report.
The New Orleans Police Department said that a passerby discovered the victim about 7:45 a.m at the Michoud Boulevard exit of I-10 East.
She had "severe facial trauma" and "ligature marks around the neck consistent to strangulation," NOPD said.
The woman was brought to a local hospital where she was listed in critical conditon, police said. Police said they didn't yet have a suspect, but that the case is listed as an attempted homicide.