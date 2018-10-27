New Orleans police released images of a man suspected to have fired a gun at another man on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred about 2:52 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, police said.
The man, shown in the images wearing a backward hat and holding his arms out to the side, is accused of pulling a gun out of his waistband and firing a shot at another man he'd gotten into a verbal altercation with.
The shot missed, and the second man fled down Bourbon Street toward Bienville.
It's the second shooting incident in the high-profile tourist area in just a matter of days. One man was shot in the hip near the intersection of Gov. Nicholls and Chartres streets Friday morning after an argument that is believed to have started over drugs. No arrest has been reported in that shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elliot Gray or any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.