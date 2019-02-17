Capping a violent weekend in the New Orleans area, one person was dead and three others were in critical condition after they were shot Sunday night near Tulane Avenue and Elk Place in the Central Business District, New Orleans police said.
The dead man was believed to be an armed robber who was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire with police about 6:45 p.m. No officers were shot.
All the victims were taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, an Emergency Medical Services spokesman said.
A fifth person was taken to the hospital for abrasions, but not gunshot wounds. One of the victims was reported to be 17 years old.
Earlier in the day, more than 40 markers showed where bullet casings lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Freret Street on a warm Sunday afternoon that ended with a man dead.
A 34-year-old was killed in that incident in Central City, shot in the head about 1:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department, with a 79-year-old man wounded in the leg by a stray bullet.
Also on Sunday night, police said that someone was fatally shot in the 6500 block of Almonaster Boulevard, in New Orleans East. No other details were immediately available.
Those incidents were just part of a violent weekend that saw about several other people shot as the area moves toward the heart of Carnival season.
In addition, two people were killed and two more critically injured after a car crash Sunday morning on Airline Drive. Police suspect impairment was involved.
Three of the shootings happened outside of Orleans Parish — two of them in Kenner.
There, 22-year-old Arnold Matute-Vasquez, of Terrytown, was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning after a fight between two groups of people outside a bar on Airline Drive.
Kenner police arrested an 18-year-old man, Edwin Gomez-Duarte, of Harvey and booked him on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. They said he fired the fatal shots from a red Chevrolet Cobalt as it drove past the scene of the fight. Four other people were detained and a handgun was found nearby.
On Sunday, Kenner’s SWAT team was called out and fired tear gas into a residence in the 800 block of Champagne Street after a man who went to a hospital with a bullet wound to his arm said he had been shot there. Police believed the shooter might still have been in the residence, but no one was found inside.
To the west of Kenner, in St. Charles Parish, another fatal shooting was reported.
That shooting led to Interstate 10 westbound being closed from about 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, after a car crashed while crossing the Bonnet Carre Spillway in an apparent drive-by shooting.
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, first responders found a crashed 2006 silver Chrysler Sebring with several bullet holes in it. A man was found dead inside the car, and others were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
In Orleans Parish, the first shooting of the weekend saw two teenage males — ages 13 and 17 — taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen and buttocks, respectively. That shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway, in Broadmoor.
Early Saturday morning, NOPD officers found a man lying face down under the Interstate 10 overpass near the intersection of Canal Street and Claiborne Avenue. He’d been shot in the head and body and died on the scene, police said.
It’s the same intersection where a man was shot and killed less than a week earlier, on Feb. 10.
Another man was killed Saturday morning in the 600 block of Austerlitz Street, in Uptown New Orleans. Officers discovered the man inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 a.m. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Saturday night, a 20-year-old man was shot while driving on Interstate 10 eastbound near Crowder Boulevard. Police said the man heard several gunshots shortly before 11 p.m. and realized he’d been hit. He then drove to his mother’s house, where he called 911 and was transported by EMS to a local hospital, police said.
Meanwhile, another man reported he was shot in New Orleans on Friday but did not initially realize it.
The 25-year-old man said he was near the 1000 block of Canal Street when he heard gunshots. He said he realized he’d been shot while driving home to Covington, the NOPD reported. He said he poured peroxide on the wound but decided to go to a hospital early Sunday after the wound started to swell.