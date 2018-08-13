An Orleans Parish judge on Monday handed a 30-year prison sentence to a woman convicted in the deadly shooting of a Denham Springs woman in July 2016.

Breyiana Brown, 23, received her sentence a little more than two months after a jury convicted her of manslaughter at the end of a trial in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson.

She was facing up to 40 years in prison during a sentencing hearing that saw her and loved ones of the victim, Michelle Verasmende, address Landrum-Johnson.

The three-day trial of Brown, an admitted drug dealer, focused on her relationship with recent high school graduate Michelle Verasmende, a recent high school graduate who struggled with substance abuse problems.

Brown and a still unidentified man gunned Verasmende down in the parking lot of New Orleans East’s Mark VII apartment complex on July 13, 2016, authorities have said.

With investigators seizing a surveillance video that showed Brown and a man in a car at the apartment complex, Brown was charged with second-degree murder, which carries mandatory life imprisonment.

She acknowledged being in the complex’s parking lot at the time of the shooting but blamed Verasmende’s killing on a man she only knew as “Lil’ Mike.”

A jury on May 24 found Brown guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. The jury convicted her of obstruction of justice, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and illegal possession of a stolen firearm as well.

At her sentencing hearing Wednesday, prosecutors’ witnesses included Brown’s legal guardians, Anthony and Vicky Condalary; Verasmende’s biological father, Bobby Broussard; and her best friend, Alexis Juster.

Brown, who said she briefly sold heroin and cocaine to help pay for college, was among three witnesses for her side during the sentencing.

Aside from the three decades for manslaughter, Landrum-Johnson ordered Brown to serve a concurrent 12 years for the obstruction of justice and cocaine convictions. Brown was given a concurrent 10 years for the stolen gun conviction.

Landrum-Johnson denied standard motions from Brown’s attorneys for acquittal or a new trial. Brown will get credit for time she has served behind bars while awaiting the outcome of her case.