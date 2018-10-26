One man was hurt after a shooting in the French Quarter Friday morning, according to a release from New Orleans police.
The shooting occurred about 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Chartres and Gov. Nicholls streets, according to a report. The shooting was not confirmed until about 8 a.m., police said.
Detectives determined that the two men had met on Bourbon Street and before relocating to the scene of the shooting. Detectives said an "argument and struggle" ensued before one man pulled out a gun and shot the other in the buttocks. Police said found narcotics at the scene believed to have been connected to the incident.
The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Thursday morning:
A man and a woman were at an ATM in New Orleans East when they were robbed by an unknown man. The incident occurred about 8:47 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tulane Avenue. The man allegedly snatched the money from one the victims' hands, then took items off the ground after a struggle, then slapped the woman in the face before fleeing the location, according to an NOPD report.
A 33-year-old man said he was at a gas pump in Gentilly when another pulled up alongside and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 3:16 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of I-610 and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man said his bag, bike and keys were stolen, according to an NOPD report.
A 25-year-old man said he was sitting in his vehicle in Gentilly when two men wearing bandannas got out of another vehicle and carjacked him. The incident occurred about 8:22 p.m. near the intersection of Touro and Saint Denis streets. One man pointed a gun, and the vehicle owner was ordered to lie on the ground and leave his phone inside. The pair eventually fled the scene in the man's vehicle, according to an NOPD report.
A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in Treme Thursday evening. The shooting occurred about 11:44 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. Roman Street, according to an NOPD report. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
A man and a woman said they were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in the 7th Ward. The incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, according to an NOPD report. The armed man fled in a silver truck with the pair's wallets and cell phones, the report said.
A Shell station in New Orleans East was robbed by two men overnight, according to an NOPD report. The incident occurred about 1:31 a.m. in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue. A cashier told police he had opened a door while cleaning and was approached by one of the men. The man then pointed a gun, and ordered the cashier back into the store. The second man then entered the store and the pair emptied the registers and the "day shift's deposit," police said, before fleeing on foot.