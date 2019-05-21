A war veteran from Denmark was recently killed in New Orleans while on vacation, according to reports in the Danish press on Tuesday.

The Danish media reports assert that Poul Hansen was shot near his hotel and that his belongings turned up missing, making his loved ones suspect that he was robbed and slain. Those reports attribute that information to an attorney for Hansen’s family, Mads Pramming.

In an email Tuesday, Pramming confirmed his comments to the Danish media.

From those reports, Hansen appears to match the description of a man whom officials said was found dead from bullet to the head and back in the 4200 block of America Street in New Orleans East about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Pramming said Hansen was staying at a local Super 8 motel. There is a Super 8 on Chef Menteur Highway less than a half-mile away from the scene on America Street.

New Orleans authorities haven’t commented on the Danish media stories reporting Hansen’s slaying.

The Danish consulate in New Orleans referred questions to the Nordic nation’s ministry of foreign affairs in its capital of Copenhagen, which didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The media reports recount that Hansen was reported missing Friday, and his family was informed of his death Monday.

Hansen was in his 40s and had served in both Iraq and Afghanistan — a wife and two children survive him, according to the Danish reports.

Pramming told Danish media outlets that he was working to have Hansen, who is in his 40s, returned to Denmark so that he can be buried there.

Hansen was in New Orleans while traveling across the United States on his motorcycle with a group of friends.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, a motorcycle group of Danish war veterans named “Blood of Heroes” described Hansen as a member and announced that he had just been found dead.

The post asked fellow members to join the club in supporting Hansen's family.

New Orleans police haven't named any suspects or discussed a potential motive in the America Street killing.

Anyone with information on the case can call the New Orleans chapter of Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.