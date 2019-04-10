New Orleans police arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of stabbing a 21-year-old woman during a fight in the 2400 block of Kerlerec Street in the 7th Ward about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
The victim got herself to a local hospital for treatment, and Monica Pollard was booked as a suspect in the case.
Pollard’s arrest came during one of at least two stabbings in New Orleans on Tuesday. About 9:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Elba Street in Broadmoor, a 45-year-old man was stabbed by an ex-girlfriend, police said. The victim’s screams drew the attention of two neighbors, and he was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, police said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 35-year-old man was put in a chokehold, punched and robbed of a phone and money by three people who approached him at the corner of Dauphine and Toulouse streets in the French Quarter about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help in finding Joshua Bibeau, 34, of Metairie, who is wanted on counts of failing to register as a sex offender, criminal damage to property, and witness intimidation. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 364-5300.
• New Orleans police on Wednesday released surveillance camera footage of suspects in various theft incidents reported in an area that includes the French Quarter and Central Business District.
This report was compiled by staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas.