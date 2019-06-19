Isai Cadalzo. Manuel Caronia. Bruce Reed. Nicky Robeau.
Their ages ranged from 20s to 60s. They lived in Metairie, Harahan and New Orleans and came from different backgrounds. They shared just one thing in common, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office: having the bad luck to cross paths with 22-year-old Sean Barrette.
Barrette has been arrested in connection with four apparent random shooting deaths in the New Orleans area this month.
The deaths have rocked the victims' families. On Wednesday, The Advocate reached out to each family to learn more about whose the men were and how they're being remembered.
Nicky Robeau, 57
Robeau was a 30-year employee of American Machinery Movers, a Jefferson company that trucks heavy machinery across the country.
“I just can’t believe it happened,” said Nicole Robeau, a daughter of Nick Robeau. “Why him? Why that car, out of everybody? Could he have gone five minutes earlier? Could he have stayed five minutes later? Could he have taken a different way? Why him? He didn’t deserve this.”
Robeau was killed alongside mechanic Manuel Caronia, 45, on Tuesday afternoon while driving on West Metairie Avenue.
But his true passion was his family, according to his daughter Nicole. Born and raised in Harahan and married to the same woman since he was 18, Robeau had three girls, one granddaughter and five grandsons.
“He was just an awesome, loving father. His life was his girls, his grandkids,” Nicole Robeau said.
A crawfish lover, Robeau hosted his last boil two days before he died, Father’s Day. His loved ones feasted atop a custom, wooden crawfish bowl that he made and covered in LSU regalia — a tribute to one of his daughters, who was headed off to college.
“He was just a good man. He didn’t do nothing to nobody. We were his everything. He busted his ass to make sure we were taken care of. He did not deserve this,” Nicole said.
Manuel Caronia, 45
Caronia was a fanatically hard-working “mobile mechanic” who drove out to meet customers and fix their cars every day of the week, relatives said. In his spare time, he also loved to fix up old cars.
His house on Green Acres Road in Metairie was surrounded by classic Pontiacs and some of his seven grieving children on Wednesday. They recalled their father as an animal lover who had two pit bulls, a cat and nine puppies.
Caronia also cherished his children, who range in age from 17 to 28. He had a habit of giving them vintage cars on major occasions like graduations. One daughter, Louisa Ross, said she spent hours with her father upgrading the Monte Carlo SS he gave her with a new speaker system and a faster motor.
He would also spoil his kids at Christmas, one time buying them so many presents that they couldn’t walk through the living room.
Caronia’s neighbor and friend, LaToya Williams Baker, said Caronia had also helped her raise her daughter. She described feeling a mix of sadness for Caronia’s kids and anger at Barrette.
Louisa Ross wept and hugged Baker as they stood next to one of the classic cars on Wednesday.
“I still can’t believe it. I’m in denial,” she said. “Every time I hear the dogs bark, I feel like it’s him.”
Bruce Reed, 61
Reed, the 61-year-old found dead in a grassy area in New Orleans East on June 6, was a New Orleans native with three children and nine grandchildren, according to an obituary.
He was a quick-witted “expert lawn guy, plumber's assistant and all-around go-to guy for his customers,” the obituary said.
Isai Cadalzo, 22
The family of Cadalzo, the 22-year-old killed in Metairie late Monday, could not immediately be reached.
Can't see video below? Click here.
A social media profile under Cadalzo’s name said he attended Grace King High School in Metairie and once supervised housekeepers at a hotel in New Orleans’ Central Business District.