A man and a woman have died after a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The shooting was reported about 1:33 p.m. and occurred in the 14000 block of Wales Street.
The man was pronounced dead on scene. The young woman was transported in critical condition to an area hospital for treatment, where she later died. The young woman's exact age wasn't immediately available, but New Orleans EMS Lieutenant Jonathan Fourcade said paramedics believed she could be about 16 and 20.
