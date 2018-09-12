Investigators issued traffic citations for improper turning and not wearing a seat belt to the woman whose car was involved in a crash that killed an off-duty New Orleans Police Department officer riding a motorcycle in Covington last month, State Police said this week.

New Orleans police officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash north of Covington Saturday, NOPD says A 26-year-old New Orleans police officer died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in St. Tammany Parish Saturday evening, the NOPD said.

There was no sign that Jennifer P. Robinson, 53, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Trooper Dustin Dwight said Tuesday in a brief interview.

The same was true of the NOPD officer, Ricardo Silva Jr., 26, said St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman James Hartman, who cited the results of a toxicology test.

But the legal fallout from the Aug. 25 crash appears to be far from over.

Attorney Donald Foret, a former state and federal prosecutor, said Wednesday he expects Silva’s family to eventually pursue a wrongful-death claim against Robinson. The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office also could file a more serious criminal charge against her than the State Police investigators recommended with the citations they issued, Foret noted.

The District Attorney's Office declined to discuss the case. Robinson didn’t respond to phone calls seeking comment Wednesday.

Court records do not show Robinson having a prior criminal record. St. Tammany court records show she received a ticket for driving 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on July 13 and was due for a hearing on Sept. 26.

On the night of the wreck, Silva was riding his motorcycle south on La. 1082 (Old Military Road) when he crashed into the side of Robinson’s 2017 Acura MDX as she was heading in the opposite direction and turning left into a private driveway.

The NOPD rookie, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his Honda and died from his injuries at a hospital.

Silva was killed less than three months before he was to wed his longtime sweetheart, Taylor Stevens.

Nicknamed “Jesse” and “Rico,” Silva was a standout soccer player before graduating from high school in Indiana and becoming a member of his hometown police department. Stevens’ job brought the couple to the New Orleans area.

Silva, a resident of Bush, briefly worked as a patrolman for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and later joined the NOPD, graduating from the agency’s training academy late last year.

Silva had proposed to Stevens at his academy graduation ceremony, in a moment that was recorded on a popular social media video. He had just bought a house, a truck and the motorcycle he was riding when he died, his father said.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said it was difficult to accept Silva’s death. “Ricardo … had a genuine passion for police work and serving the citizens of New Orleans,” Harrison said.

+2 NOPD mourns loss of 'rising star' officer killed in St. Tammany motorcycle accident In just 80 days, New Orleans Police Officer Ricardo Silva Jr. and his fiancée were due to take vows to stay together for the rest of their lives.

Viewing, prayer service in Covington on Thursday for NOPD rookie killed in off-duty motorcycle crash Local residents on Thursday afternoon will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to rookie New Orleans Police Department officer Ric…