A man is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after someone shot at his vehicle and rammed it in to a canal Monday evening near the intersection of Morrison and Bundy Roads.
New Orleans police responded to the shooting around 5:08 p.m. and discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was traveling with another individual when occupants of another vehicle began shooting at them, according to a NOPD press release.
The victim was struck multiple times. Authorities said the other vehicle rammed the victim's vehicle, sending it into a canal. The perpetrators then fled the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.