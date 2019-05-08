A fiery wreck involving an overturned semi-truck is blocking all traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the spillway, according to DOTD.

The crash is in the eastbound lane near I-310 southbound. All lanes are closed, according to a DOTD traffic posting.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that at least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of the injury was not released.

Troopers are working the crash.

I-10 East remains closed at US 51 (Main Street). Congestion there has reached two miles. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route on US 61 (Airline Highway)

I-55 South is closed at I-1o East due to the fire. Congestion there remains minimal, according to DOTD.

It happened around 1 p.m. All traffic in the eastbound lanes remained blocked around 2 p.m.

Video used with permission from @reggiejmorris on Twitter.

