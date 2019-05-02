New Orleans firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at the Esplanade at City Park apartment complex Thursday morning, according to officials.

No injuries had been reported as of 10:50 a.m., said Jonathan Fourcade of New Orleans Emergency Medical Service, whose paramedics are nonetheless on standby in case that changes.

Residents were evacuated from the seven-story building after smoke detectors there went off, said the American Red Cross' Katy Sandusky, who lives at the Esplanade at City Park. People had not been let back into the building about that time.

It wasn’t clear how extensive any damage associated with the fire may have been. The blaze, reported before 10:40 a.m., occurred less than three months after another fire at the building sent a dog to a veterinary hospital and displaced seven residents.

The number of alarms associated with a fire doesn't indicate its size. Rather, it is a way to measure the size of a fire department's response to an emergency.

One reason for a higher number of alarms is a large number of people living in close proximity.

No other details were immediately available. Check back with The Advocate for any updates.

