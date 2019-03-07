A man walked in to a New Orleans Waffle House, put on a uniform and started working, despite the fact that he wasn't actually employed there, New Orleans Police said Thursday.
While taking orders and preparing food at the restaurant, 26-year-old Tryone Hamburg is accused of stealing $300 from the Waffle House register, police said.
Police said this happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident or Hamburg's location to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.