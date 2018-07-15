A teenage boy and a woman were booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail in connection to a young child found wandering alone in St. Bernard Parish early Sunday morning.
The Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Malik Evans, 17, was booked with child endangerment, while Aaliyah Evans, 22, was booked on an unrelated outstanding warrant for theft.
Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies found a three-year-old boy alone and walking barefoot in the 2800 block of Farmsite Road in Violet, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
The boy was left in the care of his uncle Malik Evans when he wandered out of the house alone. Deputies searched the area for the boy’s family after finding him, but could not find anyone.
Aaliyah Evans, the boy's mother called the sheriff's office around noon Sunday after she got off work and saw a Facebook post about detectives looking for the boy's family.
SBPSO said the boy is now in the custody of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services while it conducts its own investigation.