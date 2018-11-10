A Pearl River man was arrested Saturday, after he allegedly shot and killed his friend while hog hunting in the Honey Island Swamp Saturday morning, according to a news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooter, 22-year-old Donald Jones Jr., was arrested after police learned of the incident shortly after 8 a.m., taking an hour and a half to get to the remote location only accessible by boat, where they discovered Jones’ friend, 23-year-old Zachary Swanson, of the Slidell area, was dead.
Law enforcement described the incident as a "tragic" accident.
Jones told police after they arrived that he was shooting in the direction of a hog when he accidentally shot his friend in the chest.
Police said Jones immediately called 911 after the shooting, and administered aid to Johnson while on the phone with a dispatcher.
Deputies learned while interviewing Jones that Johnson was not wearing “hunter’s orange,” and he did not know where his friend was when he fired.
Police then secured an arrest warrant for Jones on a charge of negligent homicide. He will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, police said.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also investigating for possible violations, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.